The pandemic plus advocates, organizers, and a determined district attorney all made it possible to shut down an unsafe San Francisco jail. But it also created new problems. Today, we look at the meaning of safety in the next installment of "The Progressive Prosecutor." Then, San Francisco drag artist Bebe Sweetbriar talks about the power of drag.

