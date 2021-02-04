The Progressive Prosecutor Pt. 3: The Hall Of Justice

In his first few months in office, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa moved quickly and decisively. He eliminated money bail, and ended gang enhancements.

"We simply don't have the capacity in this moment with courtrooms shutting down, with members of various law enforcement agencies getting sick, with lawyers working from home ... to prosecute all the cases that we were used to prosecuting."

Now, prosecutors can no longer make people pay cash to be released from jail or ask for tougher punishments for gang members. All of that was relatively easy. But those moves were just part of a much bigger promise. Boudin had pledged to reduce the county’s incarcerated population so dramatically an entire jail could shut down. It seemed impossible. Then, the pandemic hit.

This story was co-reported by Christopher Egusa with help from Alice Woelfle