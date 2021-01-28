The Progressive Prosecutor Pt. 2: The Recent History Of The San Francisco DA's Office

Previous San Francisco district attorneys have embraced cannabis before it was legal, rebuked the death penalty, and introduced algorithms to combat racial biases. Yet, each top prosecutor’s record is complicated. In this installment of The Progressive Prosecutor, we look at how three district attorneys influenced where we are today.

"George was the battering ram. And Chesa is like the bulldozer taking it to the next level."

Click the play button above to listen to this audio documentary.

Alice Woelfle co-reported this story with help from Christopher Egusa. It was edited by David Boyer, and mixed by James Rowlands.