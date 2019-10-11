Prog 1 of 8: The trio meets for the first time

Our 14th season, entitled “A Love for the Ages.” is all about the relationship between Robert and Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms.

In program 1 a young Johannes Brahms finally meets Robert and Clara Schumann, and life for all of them will never be the same.

In the mid 1850s a talented but not yet known Johannes Brahms would embark on a whirlwind concert tour through Germany that would place him at the door of the most influential composer and critic of the time. One Robert Schumann.

