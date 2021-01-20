President Joe Biden & VP Kamala Harris Inaugurated & Reverse Trump's Policies On The First Day

On this edition of Your Call, we mark President Joe Biden’s inauguration by discussing some of his executive actions on his first day in office and his plans for the next 100 days.

On his first day, Biden has reversed some of Trump’s most devastating policies by rejoining the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization, undoing the 'Muslim ban', granting an eight-year pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States, expanding refugee admissions and so much more. What are you looking forward to from the Biden/Harris administration?

Guests:

Dina Gilio-Whitaker, member of the Colville Confederated Tribes, lecturer of American Indian Studies at California State University San Marcos and author of As Long as Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice from Colonization to Standing Rock

Daniela Gerson, assistant professor of journalism at Cal State Northridge, co-founder and editor of Migratory Notes, a guide to immigration news

Moustafa Bayoumi, professor at Brooklyn College and author of several books including his latest, This Muslim American Life: Dispatches from the War on Terror

