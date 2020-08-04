Poverty And Hunger Expected To Rise If Unemployment & SNAP Benefits Aren't Expanded

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss how the loss of additional unemployment benefits is impacting people who are struggling. Democrats want to extend the extra $600 a week in benefits. Republicans want to reduce it to $200 a week.

Twenty-six million people can’t afford enough to eat. Twenty-eight million people risk eviction. According to the Urban Institute, the US poverty rate could rise to 11.9 percent over the next five months without expanded unemployment, a second round of stimulus checks and increased SNAP benefits.

Guests:

Teri Olle, California Campaign Director for the Economic Security Project

Melissa Cannon, senior advocate at California Food Policy Advocates

Sheila Ritter, mom living in Denver, Colorado who lost her job in March

Web Resources:

USA Today, Jessica Menton: 'Insulin or groceries': How reduced unemployment affects struggling Americans from California to Mississippi

SF Examiner, Carly Graf: Pandemic exacerbates food insecurity for San Franciscans in need

Bloomberg CityLab, Alex Wittenberg: How U.S. Poverty Could Spike in the Last Half of the Year

Center on Budget and Policy: More Relief Needed to Alleviate Hardship