Police Arrest 17 During UC Santa Cruz Student Strike

    Ashu Shah / Flickr / Creative Commons

Officials say at least 17 people were arrested during the third day of a wildcat strike by University of California, Santa Cruz graduate students demanding higher pay.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports that police arrested the group Wednesday after demonstrators blocking an intersection near campus ignored multiple orders to disperse.

UCSC spokesman Scott Hernandez-Jason says those arrested face charges including unlawful assembly, obstructing a public roadway and disobeying a lawful order.

They say the average teaching assistant's monthly salary is $2,400. An average one-bedroom apartment in Santa Cruz rents for $2,600 per month. All but one were cited and released.

