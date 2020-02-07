Philosophy Talk: A World Without Work

Can we still lead productive, meaningful lives if the demand for human labor disappears?

Work: a lot lot of people do it, and a lot of people don’t seem to like it very much. But as computers and artificial intelligence get increasingly sophisticated, more and more of our workers will lose their jobs to technology. Should we view this inevitability with hope or with despair? Without the order and purpose that meaningful work provides in our lives, would we end up bored and restless? What obligations does government have to deal with these changes? What about providing all citizens with a basic income? The Philosophers work hard with Juliana Bidadanure from Stanford University, Faculty Director of the Stanford Basic Income Lab. Sunday 2/09 at 11 am and Tuesday 2/11 at 12 noon.