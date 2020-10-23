 Philosophy Talk: What's in a Game? | KALW
Philosophy Talk: What's in a Game?

By Devon Strolovitch 1 hour ago

Are games just a fun pastime, or is there something more important about them?   


Games have been an integral part of human society since the earliest civilizations. They are played around the world by people at every rank and station, at every stage of life, from childhood to old age. Why do we love games so much? Are they just a pleasant way of whiling away some empty hours or escaping the daily grind? Or do we play games to form social bonds and build important life skills? Are there some games we should never play? And what exactly makes something a “game” in the first place? Josh and Ray team up with Thi Nguyen from the University of Utah, author of Games: Agency as Art. Sunday 10/25 at 11 am and Tuesday 10/27 at 6 pm.

