Philosophy Talk: What is Love?

Do you them because they're lovable, or are they lovable because you love them?

It may seem doubtful that philosophers have much to tell us about love (beyond their love of wisdom). Surely it is the poets who have the market cornered when it comes to deep reflection on the nature of love. John and Ken question the notion that love cannot be captured by the light of reason by turning their attention to the philosophy of love with philosopher-poet Troy Jollimore from CSU Chico, author of Love’s Vision and numerous collections of poetry. Sunday, February 14 at 11 am.