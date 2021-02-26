Philosophy Talk: What Has Replaced Freud?

Which of Freud’s insights remain valid and which ones haven't held up in light of more recent science of the unconscious?

Although the concept that we can have thoughts and desires hidden from consciousness can be traced back to antiquity, it was Freud who truly popularized it in the twentieth century. Now Freud’s theory of the unconscious mind has mostly been abandoned for being unscientific and lacking in empirical evidence. So what has replaced it? Are newer theories that reference “automatic systems” or “implicit attitudes” any more scientific than Freud’s? And why is so much research about the unconscious mind being conducted in business schools? The Philosophers are quite conscious of the guest, Blakey Vermeule from Stanford University, author of "The New Uncoinscious: A Literary Guided Tour." Sunday, February 28 at 11 am.