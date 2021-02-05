 Philosophy Talk: W.E.B. Du Bois | KALW
Philosophy Talk: W.E.B. Du Bois

A vintage program with John and Ken exploring the life and thought of William Edward Burghardt Du Bois, born February 23, 1868.


Sociologist, historian, philosopher, editor, writer, and activist, W.E.B. DuBois was one of the most influential intellectuals of the twentieth century. The first African-American Ph.D. from Harvard University, DuBois died in Ghana after having renounced his American citizenship. In between he co-founded the NAACP and wrote The Souls of Black Folk (1903) as well as a number of other influential books that had a decisive impact on the development of African-American culture in the twentieth century. John and Ken discuss DuBois' life and thought with Lucius Outlaw from Vanderbilt University, author of On Race and Philosophy. Sunday, February 6 at 11 am7

