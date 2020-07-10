 Philosophy Talk: Walter Benjamin and the Re-Enchanted World | KALW

Philosophy Talk: Walter Benjamin and the Re-Enchanted World

By Devon Strolovitch 5 hours ago

Can we find enchantment without sacrificing reason?


Walter Benjamin was a German Jewish critical theorist, essayist, and philosopher who died tragically during the Second World War. His thoughts about modernity, history, art, disenchantment, and re-enchantment are still discussed today. So who was Benjamin, and what is his intellectual legacy? Why did he believe that Enlightenment values, such as rationality and modernization, brought about disenchantment in the world? Did he think there was a way to find re-enchantment without abandoning these values? And what would he have had to say about social media and its power to distract? The hosts have an enchanting time with Margaret Cohen from Stanford University, author of Profane Illumination: Walter Benjamin and the Paris of Surrealist Revolution. Sunday 7/12 at 11 am and Tuesday 7/14 at 6 pm.

Tags: 
philosophy
art
literature
capitalism
modernity
enchantment

