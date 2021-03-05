 Philosophy Talk: The Value of Care – Feminism and Ethics | KALW

Philosophy Talk: The Value of Care – Feminism and Ethics

By Devon Strolovitch 10 minutes ago

How do notions like care, compassion, and empathy change the way we view our obligations to others?


We sometimes think of the domains of ethics and morality as divorced from feeling and emotion. You keep your promises because it maximizes good. But what if care were thought of as the bedrock of morality? While we know that more care work is performed by women, would a care-based approach to ethics be feminist, or merely feminine? What would it look like for us to build our institutions around the goal of promoting care? Debra and Ken take care to welcome Joan Tronto from the University of Minnesota, author of Who Cares?: How to Reshape a Democratic Politics. Sunday 5/10 at 11 am and Tuesday 5/12 at 9 pm.

Tags: 
philosophy
feminism
caring

Related Content

Your Call: Feminism is Merriam-Webster's word of the year

By Laura Flynn & Renee Kemp Dec 20, 2017
Laura Flynn

  

Merriam-Webster declared feminism the word of the year.

Women civil rights leaders lit the fires of freedom

By & Laura Wenus May 15, 2018

  

On this edition of Your Call, activist and scholar Dr. Janet Dewart Bell discusses her new book, Lighting the First of Freedom: African American Women in the Civil Rights Movement.

 

The Spot: Feminist Atmospheres

By Ashleyanne Krigbaum Mar 4, 2018
Judy Chicago, photo courtesy of Through the Flower archives

This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...