Philosophy Talk: The Value of Care – Feminism and Ethics

How do notions like care, compassion, and empathy change the way we view our obligations to others?

We sometimes think of the domains of ethics and morality as divorced from feeling and emotion. You keep your promises because it maximizes good. But what if care were thought of as the bedrock of morality? While we know that more care work is performed by women, would a care-based approach to ethics be feminist, or merely feminine? What would it look like for us to build our institutions around the goal of promoting care? Debra and Ken take care to welcome Joan Tronto from the University of Minnesota, author of Who Cares?: How to Reshape a Democratic Politics. Sunday 5/10 at 11 am and Tuesday 5/12 at 9 pm.