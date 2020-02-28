Philosophy Talk: Trash Talks

Do the things we call 'trash' say more about those things or about us?

"One man's trash is another man's treasure," or so the saying goes. But what makes something trash to begin with? The word can be used to describe disposable objects, pieces of culture, or even people. Underlying each of these uses, however, are feelings of indifference, disdain, or disgust. How do the things that we call trash reflect our values, as individuals, and as a society? What can we learn about ourselves by examining the things we deem worthy of throwing away? The Philosophers go dumpster diving with Elizabeth Spelman from Smith College, author of Trash Talks: Revelations in the Rubbish. Sunday 3/01 at 11 am and Tuesday 3/03 at 12 noon.