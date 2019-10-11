 Philosophy Talk: The Space-Time Continuum | KALW
Philosophy Talk: The Space-Time Continuum

  • "Space-time continuum - our rabbit cage....." by Annemarie Rüegger used under CC license
Are Space and Time two separate entities, or just different dimensions of one thing? And what difference does that make?


Strange things are said about time: that it's illusory, that it has no direction. But what about space, or the space-time continuum? What exactly is space-time? Are space and time fundamental features of the world? How do Einstein’s special and general theories of relativity change our understanding of space-time? Is there a distinction to be made between space and time, or must the two concepts be united into a single interwoven continuum? John and Ken fill time and space with Tim Maudlin from NYU, author of Philosophy of Physics: Space and Time.  Sunday 10/13 at 11 am and Tuesday 10/15 at 12 noon.

