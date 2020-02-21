 Philosophy Talk: Is the Self an Illusion? | KALW
Philosophy Talk: Is the Self an Illusion?

Is the self just a fiction we create to make sense of a complicated world?


Most of us think it’s obvious that we have a self, but famously, both Buddhism and British philosopher David Hume are skeptical that such a thing exists. What in the world could it mean to deny that the self exists? Could ‘the self’ just refer to a series of perceptions and feelings we have over time? If so, then whose perceptions and feelings are they? Is there any way Buddhism could have influenced Hume’s thinking on the illusory nature of the self? The philosophers question their selves with Alison Gopnik from UC Berkeley, author of "How David Hume Helped Me Solve My Midlife Crisis."

