 Philosophy Talk: The Rhetoric of Big Tech | KALW
Related Program: 
Philosophy Talk

Philosophy Talk: The Rhetoric of Big Tech

By Devon Strolovitch 47 seconds ago

What do Ayn Rand, Martin Heidegger, and Samuel Beckett have to do with Silicon Valley?


Big tech is known for its "disruption" of established industries and changing fundamental aspects of our lives from shopping and delivery to communication and transit. While many welcome these changes, there are also worries about privacy, fairness, and deregulation. So how do tech companies think about what it is they are doing and what justifies it? Who are their philosophical sources, and do they use them responsibly? What role does New Age thinking, Ayn Rand, Martin Heidegger, and even Samuel Beckett play in shaping the rhetoric of big tech? Josh and Ray debug the code with Adrian Daub from Stanford University, author of What Tech Calls Thinking: An Inquiry into the Intellectual Bedrock of Silicon Valley. Sunday, January 31 at 11 am.

Tags: 
philosophy
Language
technology
social media

Related Content

Philosophy Talk: Death of the Sentence

By Devon Strolovitch Jan 28, 2020

Is the internet destroying language?


Philosophy Talk: Can Speech Kill?

By Devon Strolovitch Mar 20, 2020

Can mere words create a toxic climate in which violence is condoned and encouraged?


Philosophy Talk: Freedom of Speech on Campus

By Devon Strolovitch Aug 23, 2019
"Free Speech Movement Cafe" by Jun Selta used by CC license

Do all views have a place on university campuses, or are there some views that should never be given a platform?  