 Philosophy Talk: Is Philanthropy Bad For Democracy? | KALW

Philosophy Talk: Is Philanthropy Bad For Democracy?

By Devon Strolovitch 4 minutes ago

What’s the a difference between charitable giving from ordinary people and philanthropic giving from the very wealthy?


In a liberal democracy, individuals should have the freedom to give money to charities of their choice. But there’s a difference between charitable giving from ordinary individuals and philanthropic giving from extremely wealthy individuals. Whose interests are served when the wealthy give? Should the state continue to encourage big philanthropy with massive tax breaks for the rich? Or should it focus more on taxing extreme wealth? Is big philanthropy destroying democracy? Josh and Ken take alms from Stanford political scientist Rob Reich, author of Just Giving: Why Philanthropy Is Failing Democracy and How It Can Do Better.

Join the conversation LIVE this Sunday 4/28 at 11 am by calling 1-800-525-9917, or catch the re-broadcast Tuesday 4/30 at 12 noon.

Tags: 
philosophy
money
power

