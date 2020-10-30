Philosophy Talk: Monstrous Technologies?

How do we ensure that the Victor Frankensteins of the future unleash no new monsters on the world?

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein raises powerful questions about the responsibilities of scientists to consider the impact of their inventions on the world. Are these questions as relevant now as they were 200 years ago? What insights, if any, should today’s technologists and disrupters glean from Shelley's story? What does it mean to take responsibility for one’s scientific or technological innovations? And what role should university educators play in ensuring that no new monsters are unleashed onto the world? The Philosophers have a monstrously fun conversation with Persis Drell, Provost and former Dean of Engineering from Stanford University. Sunday 11/01 at 11 am.

This program was recorded live in 2018 as part of Stanford's Frankenstein@200 project.