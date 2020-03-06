 Philosophy Talk: Midlife and Meaning | KALW
Philosophy Talk: Midlife and Meaning

Is the midlife crisis nostalgia for lost youth, or the fear of old age (or both)?  


At some point or another, the midlife crisis comes for us all. But what is it really about? Is it a sense of our mortality, the fear of not achieving what we hoped to, or the sinking feeling that we’ve been spending our whole adult lives chasing our tails? And what is the solution: a new car, a new life goal, or the choice to give up goals altogether? The Philosophers entertain the possibilities with Kieran Setiya from MIT, author of Midlife: A Philosophical Guide. Sunday 3/08 at 11 am and Tuesday 3/10 at 12 noon.

