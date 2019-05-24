 Philosophy Talk: John Dewey and the Ideal of Democracy | KALW
Philosophy Talk: John Dewey and the Ideal of Democracy

John Dewey is regarded by some as the American philosopher. 


In the first half of the 20th century, Dewey stood as the most prominent public intellectual whose influence reached into intellectual movements in China, Japan, and India. Although we hear less of him nowadays, Dewey's pragmatic political philosophy has influenced the likes of Richard Rorty and other political thinkers. What were the basic ideas in his philosophy of democracy? Does America have a public sphere? If not, how might we recreate a public necessary for democracy? And does the rise of the internet and social media fit into Dewey’s ideal democracy? John and Ken welcome Melvin Rogers from UCLA, author of The Undiscovered Dewey: Religion, Morality, and the Ethos of Democracy. Sunday 5/26 at 11 am and Tuesday 5/28 at 12 noon.

