Philosophy Talk: Hannah Arendt

A vintage episode with John and Ken ahead of Arendt's anniversary on October 14.

Hannah Arendt was one of the most original and influential philosophers of the 20th century. Her work considered historical and contemporary political events, such as the rise and fall of Nazism, and drew conclusions about the relation between the individual and society. John and Ken tackle Arendt's political philosophy and its enduring influence with Seyla Benhabib from Yale University, editor of Politics in Dark Times: Encounters with Hannah Arendt. Sunday 10/11 at 1 am and Tuesday 10/13 at 6 pm.