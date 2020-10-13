 Philosophy Talk: Hannah Arendt | KALW
Related Program: 
Philosophy Talk

Philosophy Talk: Hannah Arendt

By Devon Strolovitch 1 hour ago

A vintage episode with John and Ken ahead of Arendt's anniversary on October 14. 


Hannah Arendt was one of the most original and influential philosophers of the 20th century.  Her work considered historical and contemporary political events, such as the rise and fall of Nazism, and drew conclusions about the relation between the individual and society. John and Ken tackle Arendt's political philosophy and its enduring influence with Seyla Benhabib from Yale University, editor of Politics in Dark Times: Encounters with Hannah Arendt. Sunday 10/11 at 1 am and Tuesday 10/13 at 6 pm.

Tags: 
philosophy
politics
revolution
totalitarianism

Related Content

Philosophy Talk: Walter Benjamin and the Re-Enchanted World

By Devon Strolovitch Jul 14, 2020

Can we find enchantment without sacrificing reason?


99% Invisible: The Giftschrank

By J.C. Howard Jan 28, 2018

In May 8, 1945, the Allied powers declared victory in Europe, putting an end to the Nazi regime. There was much to be done, and figuring out what to do with Mein Kampf (“My Struggle”), Adolf Hitler’s fictionalized autobiography, was prominently on the list.