Philosophy Talk: Explanation At Its Best

By Devon Strolovitch 2 hours ago

Is the most elegant explanation always the best one?


In both everyday life and science, we often feel the pull of simpler, more elegant, or more beautiful explanations. For example, you notice the street is wet and infer the best explanation is that it rained earlier. But are we justified in assuming these tidy explanations are most likely to be true? What makes an explanation “simple” or “elegant” in the first place? And can the “loveliness” of an explanation ever be a good guide to its “likeliness”? Josh and Ken try to explain things with Princeton University psychologist Tania Lombrozo, co-editor of Oxford Studies in Experimental Philosophy.

Join the conversation LIVE this Sunday 9/29 at 11 am by calling 1-800-525-9917 or catch the re-broadcast Tuesday 10/01 at 12 noon.

