Philosophy Talk: Could the Laws of Physics Ever Change?

The laws of physics determine how things in the cosmos change. But what would happen if the laws themselves changed?

From airplanes flying overhead to the cellular activity inside us, all events that take place in the world obey the laws of physics. Physicists seem to be getting closer and closer to understanding the physical laws that govern our universe. But what if our physical laws changed? Could that even be possible? How might changing of physical laws affect us? Or is just that what we take to be laws changes over time? Should we still call the laws of physics “laws”? The philosophers conserve mass with Massimo Pigliucci from the City University of New York, author of Nonsense on Stilts: How to Tell Science from Bunk. Sunday 12/22 at 11 am and Tuesday 12/24 at 12 noon.