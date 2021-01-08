 Philosophy Talk: Comforting Conversations, Part 2 | KALW
Related Program: 
Philosophy Talk

Philosophy Talk: Comforting Conversations, Part 2

By Devon Strolovitch 4 minutes ago

How can insights from the arts and humanities help us cope with anxious times?


In troubling, uncertain times, the arts and humanities are more important than ever. Engaging with works of literature can provide both much needed insight into our current struggles and a sense of perspective in a crisis. In what ways do novels or plays help us come to terms with human suffering? Can fictional narratives about past pandemics shed light on our current situation? And how can storytelling or music help bring us together in isolation? Tune in for the second of two episodes featuring a range of Stanford faculty members exploring how philosophy, music, drama, and literature can provide comfort, connection, and a sense of community.

  • Ge Wang on making music across great distances
  • Laura Wittman on Alessandro Manzoni's The Betrothed
  • Harry Elam on August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone
  • Antonia Peacocke on the surprising philosophy of meditation

Sunday January 10 at 11 am.

Tags: 
philosophy
music
literature
drama
Meditation

Related Content

Philosophy Talk: Comforting Conversations, Part 1

By Devon Strolovitch Jan 2, 2021

How can insights from the arts and humanities help us cope with anxious times?


Juli Delgado Lopera's Multilingual Novel Follows A Colombian Teenager’s Move To Miami

By Sep 16, 2020
Rebeka Rodriguez / Feminist Press

San Francisco author Juli Delgado Lopera's coming-of-age novel "Fiebre Tropical" drops you into the life of a Columbian family that moves to Miami, in the Spanglish voice of the teenage narrator.

Poet MK Chavez Finds Healing Through Nature And Words

By Apr 29, 2020

April is National Poetry Month, and for some poetry helps make sense of the world. M.K. Chavez writes poetry that reflects on what’s going on in society and inside of herself.

Chavez is the author of "Mothermorphosis" and "Dear Animal," Her work has been honored by PEN Oakland and the Berkeley Public Library Foundation among others. In this interview she talks about themes in her writing such as nature and her mother’s battle with schizophrenia. 

Click the play button above to listen.