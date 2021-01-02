Philosophy Talk: Comforting Conversations, Part 1

How can insights from the arts and humanities help us cope with anxious times?

In troubling, uncertain times, the arts and humanities are more important than ever. Engaging with works of literature can provide both much needed insight into our current struggles and a sense of perspective in a crisis. In what ways do novels or plays help us come to terms with human suffering? Can fictional narratives about past pandemics shed light on our current situation? And how can storytelling or music help bring us together in isolation? Tune in for the first of two episodes featuring a range of Stanford faculty members exploring how philosophy, music, drama, and literature can provide comfort, connection, and a sense of community.

Lanier Anderson on Albert Camus' The Plague

Michaela Bronstein on narrative and fiction as imaginative tools

Ato Quayson on the social value of oral storytelling

Sunday January 3 at 11 am.