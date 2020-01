Pacific Gas and Electric has five months to get itself out of bankruptcy. The utility has to come up with a plan by June 30 if it wants to pull any money from a fund that would help it pay for future wildfire costs. Steven Weissman, who teaches Energy and Public Policy at UC Berkeley shares his predictions for the future of PG&E.

"In regulatory time, it's already 11 o'clock and 20 seconds before midnight." - Steve Weissman

