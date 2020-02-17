Pete Buttigieg: His Policies, His Record & His Donors

On this edition of Your Call, we’re kicking off a two-week series on the presidential candidates' record, policies, and donors. We're kicking it off by talking about former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The 37-year-old is the first openly gay Democrat to run for President.

What does his record as mayor reveal and who benefited from his policies in South Bend, where the poverty rate remains high? He continues to face scrutiny from communities of color and groups working for criminal justice reform.

So far, his campaign has raised a whopping $75.4 million, according to OpenSecrets. Forty billionaires have donated to his campaign, according to Forbes. Who are his major donors?

What do you want to know about Pete Buttigieg?

Guests:

Sarah Jones, writer at New York Magazine

Melanie Mason, political reporter at the Los Angeles Times

Web Resources:

LA Times: The mood in Pete Buttigieg's South Bend

Forbes: Here Are The Billionaires Backing Pete Buttigieg's Presidential Campaign

New York Magazine: Pete for Corporate America

The Guardian: Queer activists disrupt Pete Buttigieg event in San Francisco: 'We deserve better'