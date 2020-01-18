 A Patchwork Quilt - Martin Luther King Jr special | KALW
A Patchwork Quilt - Martin Luther King Jr special

    Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Aug. 24, 2011, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Photo by Tom LeGro/PBS NewsHour. found on flickr

At 5 o'clock today, we'll hear an encore broadcast of our Martin Luther King Jr special. First aired in 2004. The program features short excerpts of speeches by the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr interspersed with music of the time and the spirit.  Speech portions include The Letter From Birmingham, I Have A Dream, and his final one I've Been To The Mountaintop.  Songs include Mavis Staples' singing Keep Your Eyes On The Prize, Pete Seeger gets a 1963 Carnegie Hall audience to sing We Shall Overcome, and Stevie Wonder's call for a national holiday, Happy Birthday. This show won the Silver Reel Award from the National Federation of Community Broadcasters.  Listen live 5pm to 6:30 Saturday afternoon, or after the broadcast on the Local Music Player for the week.

