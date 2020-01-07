 Party Meets Prayer At Burning Man (excerpt) | KALW

Party Meets Prayer At Burning Man (excerpt)

By 2 minutes ago
  • Jesus and the Rainbow flag at Burning Man.
    Jesus and the Rainbow flag at Burning Man.
    David Boyer / KALW

Hear the entire episode on the podcast >>

Burning Man is pagan at its core with a hellish, flaming aesthetic. It's understandable that many evangelical leaders condemn the event. But why do many devout Christians attend?And what do they do once they're there? THE INTERSECTION finds out. 

"I think Jesus would have been a Burner." - Annie Dunlop, co-leader of Religious AF camp

This episode picks up where party meets prayer at Burning Man. We follow Episcopal priest Brian Baker and his flock of Christians from the Religious As F#!k theme camp as they engage Burners in deep conversations about spirituality and try to heal wounds caused by the Church. We also explore the event’s Satan-infused early years. 

Want to hear how the story ends? Head to theintersection.fm or subscribe to THE INTERSECTION wherever you get your podcast fix. 

THE INTERSECTION looks at changing cities through physical intersections. This time we’re doing something different: The city is temporary and the intersections are conceptual. We’re heading to a remote corner of Nevada for Burning Man

THE INTERSECTION is a co-production of David Boyer and KALW. 

Jonathan Davis is the associate producer. This episode was edited by Ben Trefny. And engineered for your listening pleasure by Gabe Grabin with music from Erik Pearson.

Subscribe to THE INTERSECTION podcast here or wherever you get you audio fix. And if you want to know more about the project, head to our website.

Tags: 
The Intersection
The Intersection + Burning Man

Related Content

THE INTERSECTION at Burning Man: Pavement Meets Playa

By Oct 29, 2019
David Boyer / KALW

THE INTERSECTION looks at changing cities through physical intersections. This time we’re doing something different: The city is temporary and the intersections are conceptual. We’re going to a remote corner of Nevada for Burning Man.

Art Meets Motion at Burning Man (excerpt)

By David Boyer Nov 12, 2019
Robin Damore

Hear how this story ends on the podcast >>

This episode of THE INTERSECTION AT BURNING MAN begins where art meets motion, and making meets bureaucracy. The event hasn’t officially started but there’s plenty going on: Camps are being set up, art is being erected and a family of first-time art car makers is hustling to finish up and try to pass the inspection. But they can’t actually drive it until it’s approved by the DMV. As in the Department of Mutant Vehicles.

Chaos Meets Control At Burning Man (excerpt)

By Nov 26, 2019
Peter Field

Hear the entire episode on the podcast >>

The year was 1996. Attendance had doubled. Two people were run over in their tents. Another died in a head-on collision on the playa. Things had to change. But co-founder John Law wasn’t interested in taming the event he helped start. So he walked away.

Will Meets Way At Burning Man

By Dec 10, 2019
Morgan Lieberman

Hear the entire episode on the podcast >>

Burning Man is guided by the so-called "10 Princples," one of which is radical inclusion. What does that mean for people with disabilities? Especially at an event that spans seven-square miles of cracked desert, and the most common form of transit is biking.