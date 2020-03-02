One Planet: Where Do The Candidates Stand on Environmental Issues & The Climate Crisis?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we continue our coverage of presidential candidates by focusing on their environmental records.

The Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund has evaluated each candidate on four key environmental issues: saving wildlife, protecting public lands, ensuring environmental justice and ending the climate crisis. What do their records and platforms tell us about how they will tackle the climate crisis?

Guests:

Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund

Marianne Lavelle, award winning reporter for InsideClimate News

