One Planet: US Bans Two Palm Oil Giants After AP Investigations Tie Exploitation To Top Brands

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series Your Call, we’re bringing you an update on the Associated Press investigations that exposed widespread human rights abuses, including rape, slavery, and child labor, in the multibillion-dollar palm oil industry.

The investigation revealed that a large number of children in Indonesia and Malaysia are being kept out of school, forced to work for free or little pay, and are often exposed to dangerous chemicals to make palm oil. In response to this investigation, the US says it will ban all shipments of palm oil from two of the world’s biggest plantations. What effect will this have? What other changes are needed to protect workers and regulate this industry?

Guests:

Margie Mason, medical and investigative reporter for The Associated Press

Robin McDowell, investigative Reporter for the Associated Press

