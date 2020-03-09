One Planet: Report Documents How Trump Administration’s Policies Are Harming Children’s Health

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll have a conversation about how the Trump administrations’ policies are impacting children’s health.

A new Union of Concerned Scientists report is sounding the alarm on how attacks on science are putting a generation of kids at risk, and how dramatically the administration has abandoned the mission of protecting kids based on the best science. What do we need to know?

Guests:

Gretchen Goldman, research director for the Center for Science and Democracy at the Union of Concerned Scientists

Genna Reed, lead science and policy analyst at the Center for Science and Democracy at the Union of Concerned Scientists

Web Resources:

Scientific American, Genna Reed: The Trump Administration vs. Children

The Union of Concerned Scientists: Science Group Sounds the Alarm: Attacks on Science Put a Generation of Children at Risk

The NY Times, Brad Plumer and Coral Davenport: Science Under Attack: How Trump Is Sidelining Researchers and Their Work