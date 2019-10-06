One Planet: The Progress And Challenges Of Electric Vehicles

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we are talking with two experts about the progress and challenges of electric vehicles. More people are buying electric vehicles these days. EVs are much more affordable than just a few years ago, with more models on the way, and they can greatly reduce pollution and address climate change. But challenges remain for EV adoption.

Where can people without dedicated parking spots plug them in to charge? Will they be affordable to everyone who needs a vehicle? And how clean and sustainable is the battery, from mining to disposal?

Guests:

David Reichmuth, senior engineer in the Clean Vehicles program at the Union of Concerned Scientists

Max Baumhefner, senior Attorney with the Climate and Clean Energy Program at NRDC

