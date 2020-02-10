One Planet: Ocean Temperatures Hit Highest Levels Ever Recorded , New Study Reveals

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll have a conversation about the impact of climate change on ocean temperatures. According to a new study, the world's oceans hit record temperatures in 2019, with the last decade being the warmest on record.

According to the study's lead author, the amount of heat we have put in the world's oceans in the past 25 years equals to 3.6 billion Hiroshima atom bomb explosions

Guests:

John Abraham, professor of thermal sciences at the University of St. Thomas, School of Engineering in St. Paul, Minnesota

Becca Selden,associate professor of biological sciences at Wellesley College

Web Resources:

The Guardian:Warming oceans are changing the world's rainfall

The Guardian: Our oceans broke heat records in 2018 and the consequences are catastrophic

NPR: Alaska Cod Fishery Closes And Industry Braces For Ripple Effect

InsideClimate News: Ocean Warming Is Speeding Up, with Devastating Consequences, Study Shows

Science Friday: Interpret The Impacts Of Rising Ocean Temperatures On Ecosystems