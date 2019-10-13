One Planet: Native American Solutions To Climate Crisis

On this editon of Your Call One Planet Series, we’ll mark Indigenous People’s Day by discussing how Native American traditional knowledge can help find solutions to our modern climate crisis. We’ll talk about the Yurok Tribe’s decision to grant personhood to the troubled Klamath River in Northern California.

We’ll also discuss the Karuk Tribe’s use of traditional land management practices to help California fight mega fires during these times of ever-drier forests and less reliable rainfall.

Guests:

Lisa Hillman, Karuk tribal member and program director for the Píkyav Field Institute

Amy Cordalis, general counsel for the Yurok Tribe

