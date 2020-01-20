One Planet: On MLK Day, Robert Bullard Discusses Environmental Justice

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll mark Martin Luther King Day by discussing the state of the environmental justice movement in the US. We’ll be joined by Robert Bullard, who is often described as the "father of environmental justice."

Bullard argues that the laws that codify racial segregation have been eradicated, but the practices continue today, which is why refineries, chemical plants and landfills disproportionately affect communities of color.

Guest:

Dr. Robert Bullard, distinguished professor of Urban Planning and Environmental Policy at Texas Southern University and former founding Director of the Environmental Justice Resource Center at Clark Atlanta University

Web Resources:

Dr. Robert Bullard: Father of Enviromental Justice

The Guardian: Robert Bullard: ‘Environmental justice isn’t just slang, it’s real’

The Guardian: 'Almost every household has someone that has died from cancer'

USA Today: Study finds a race gap in air pollution — whites largely cause it; blacks and Hispanics breathe it