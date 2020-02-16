One Planet: 'Microplastic Madness' Shows How Kids Are Tackling The Climate Crisis

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, we speak with one of the founders of the upcoming Bay Area International Children's Film Festival and one of the filmmakers and youth climate activists featured in this year’s program.

The film, ‘Microplastic Madness’ takes us to Red Hook, Brooklyn – a community on the frontlines of the climate crisis – where youth are taking action against plastic pollution. How are youth experiencing and confronting the climate crisis?

Guests:

Jim Capobianco, Founder of the Bay Area International Children's Film Festival

Debby Lee Cohen, Co-director and producer of Microplastic Madness, and founder of CafeteriaCulture.org

Maggie Dalencour, 7th grader at Brooklyn Urban Garden Charter School, co-narrator of Microplastic Madness

Web Resources:

Washington Post: How climate experts think about raising children who will inherit a planet in crisis

The Guardian: ‘Overwhelming and terrifying’: the rise of climate anxiety

The Bridge: Red Hook After Sandy: Flourishing But Vulnerable