One Planet: The Legacy Of U.S. Nuclear Weapons Testing In The Marshall Islands

On today's One Planet, we'll rebroadcast our conversation with LA Times’ investigative reporter Susanne Rust about the impacts of climate change and sea level rise on the Marshall Islands, where a concrete dome holds more than three million cubic feet of radioactive waste left over from the United States’ nuclear tests.

We'll also discuss the legacy of the U.S. nuclear testing program in the Marshall Islands. Between 1946 and 1958, the United States detonated 67 nuclear bombs on, in, and above the Marshall Islands.

Guest:

Susanne Rust, investigative reporter specializing in environmental issues / @susrust

Web Resources:

LA Times: How the U.S. betrayed the Marshall Islands, kindling the next nuclear disaster

LA Times: High radiation levels found in giant clams near U.S. nuclear dump in Marshall Islands

LA Times: U.S. won’t clean up Marshall Islands nuclear waste dome but wants it free of anti-U.S. graffiti