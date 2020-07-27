One Planet: Joe Biden's $2T Climate Plan & The Legal Battles Over Oil Pipelines

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan, which includes earmarking 40 percent of clean energy investments in front-line communities. It would also establish the first office of environmental and climate justice at the Justice Department.

Later in the show, we'll discuss the recent rulings ordering major oil and gas pipeline projects to shut down, including the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline.

Guests:

Marianne Lavelle, award winning reporter covering environment, science, law, and business for InsideClimate News

Phil McKenna, award winning energy and environment reporter for InsideClimate News

Web Resources:

InsideClimate News: A Federal Court Delivers a Victory for Sioux Tribe, Another Blow for the Dakota Access Pipeline

National Geographic: Keystone XL stalls—again—along with other pipeline projects

InsideClimate News: Biden’s $2 Trillion Climate Plan Promotes Union Jobs, Electric Cars and Carbon-Free Power