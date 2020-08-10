One Planet: International Ocean Film Festival

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet, we are discussing this year’s International Ocean Film Festival. You can watch all of the films online and virtually explore the rich marine ecosystems of the Galapagos and meet orcas in the chilling waters in the remote Arctic.

Ana Blanco, executive director of the International film festival

Katya Shirokow, founder & managing director at Wild Logic

Rick Rosenthal, Emmy award winning cinematographer and director of whale wisdom

17th Annual INTERNATIONAL OCEAN FILM FESTIVAL