One Planet: How Have Carbon Emissions Changed in 2019?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll speak Professor Rob Jackson, chair of the Global Carbon Project at Stanford University, about Carbon Budget 2019, which projects that this year, global carbon dioxide emissions from coal, oil and natural gas are set to rise by .6 percent.

Fossil fuels are responsible for roughly 90 percent of all emissions from human activities.

Guest:

Rob Jackson, Earth systems scientist at Stanford University and director of the Global Carbon Project

Web Resources:

Stanford News: Global carbon emissions growth slows, but hits record high

Science: Greenhouse gas emissions to set new record this year, but rate of growth shrinks

LA Times: Q&A: Carbon emissions will reach record high in 2019, thanks to the burning of fossil fuels