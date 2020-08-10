One Planet: How The Climate Crisis Is Impacting Migration Across International Borders

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing a New York Times / ProPublica investigation about climate migration. Today, one percent of the world is a barely livable hot zone. By 2070, that could go up to 19 percent.

According to the report, hundreds of millions of people from Central America to Sudan to the Mekong Delta will be forced to choose between flight or death. The result will almost certainly be the greatest wave of global migration the world has seen.

Guest:

Abrahm Lustgarten, senior environmental reporter at ProPublica

Web Resources:

The New York Times: The Great Climate Migration

ProPublica: Webinar for Educators -- Exploring Climate Migration in the Classroom