One Planet: How is climate change affecting Antarctic penguins?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll celebrate the 49th anniversary of Earth Day by discussing the future of penguins in the Antarctic.

This year’s Earth Day theme is ‘Protect our Species." Antarctic penguins have existed for 60 million years– but over the last few decades, several penguin populations have rapidly declined due to climate change. What’s being done to save penguins?

Guests:

Ron Naveen, penguin scientist, and founder of Oceanites, the world’s only nonprofit Antarctic research program, that tracks and maps penguin population data

Bill Fraser, polar ecologist, and the president of the Polar Oceans Research Group

Web Resources:

Oceanites

Polar Oceans Research Group

PBS: “Warnings from Antarctica” every Wednesday this April

Scientific American: Penguin Populations Are Changing Dramatically

The Guardian: Global warming as seen through the glorious life work of a singular man