One Planet: The history of water in California

On the next Your Call’s One Planet Series, we'll rebrodacast our conversation with journalist Mark Arax about his new book, The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California.

Arax travels the state to learn about water distribution systems that are struggling to keep up with California’s explosive growth. He also writes about how droughts have shaped California’s history and Big Ag’s quest for even more water. What’s next for the state’s water wars? Join the conversation, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar.

Guest:

Mark Arax, award-winning journalist and author of The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California

Web Resources:

