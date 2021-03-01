One Planet: The Gas Industry's Anti- Electrification Campaigns & Historic Nomination of Deb Haaland

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, we are discussing a new Mother Jones investigation about the gas industry’s decades long campaign to convince Americans to use gas stoves.

The industry is also involved in anti-electrification campaigns across the country. Natural gas is a powerful contributor to climate change and source of air pollution. We are also discussing the historic nomination of Congresswoman Deb Haaland to head the Interior Department. If confirmed, she will be the first Native American to head a cabinet agency. Join the conversation, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guests:

Rebecca Leber, reporter in Mother Jones' DC bureau, where she covers environmental politics and policy.

Aliyah Chaveza, reporter and producer at Indian Country Today

Web Resources:

Mother Jones: How the Fossil Fuel Industry Convinced Americans to Love Gas Stoves

The Washington Post: The battle over climate change is boiling over on the home front

The SF Chronicle: California's electricity prices are so high that researchers worry people won't ditch fossil fuel

APTN News: Aliyah Chavez on the historic confirmation coming for on Indigenous U.S. Representative

AP: Indian Country gripped by Haaland hearing for top US post

Huffington Post: Not One Republican Asked Deb Haaland About Her Vision For Indian Country