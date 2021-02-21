One Planet: Elizabeth Kolbert On The Nature Of The Future

On this edition of nour Call’s One Planet Series, we are speaking with Journalist and author Elizabeth Kolbert about her new book, Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future. She writes, "people have, by now, di­rectly transformed more than half the ice-free land on earth —and indirectly half of what remains.

In the age of man, there is nowhere to go, and this includes the deepest trenches of the oceans and the middle of the Antarctic ice sheet, that does not already bear our Friday-like footprints." After doing so much damage, how can we save nature?

Elizabeth Kolbert, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, staff writer at The New Yorker, and the author of Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future

