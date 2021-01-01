One Planet: The Devastating Consequences Of Environmental Racism

On this rebroadcast from June earlier this year of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're speaking with science writer Harriet Washington about her latest book A Terrible Thing to Waste: Environmental Racism and Its Assault on the American Mind.

The book details the devastating consequences of environmental racism and the effects of exposures to high levels of toxins on marginalized communities. She says these deadly environments rob communities of color, and the country as a whole, of intellectual power.

Guest:

Harriet Washington, award-winning medical writer, bioethicist, and author of several books, including A Terrible Thing to Waste: Environmental Racism and Its Assault on the American Mind and Medical Apartheid: The Dark History of Medical Experimentation on Black Americans from Colonial Times to the Present

Web Resources:

The Nature: How environmental racism is fuelling the coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles Review of Books: An Ardent Call to Arms: On Harriet A. Washington’s “A Terrible Thing to Waste: Environmental Racism and Its Assault on the American Mind