One Planet: The Deadly Wildfires In Oregon & The Impacts Of Climate Change On Human Health

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're getting an update on the devastating fires in Oregon. More than 40,000 people have fled their homes and at least 10 percent of the state’s population is in evacuation zones. The fires have killed at least five people, dozens more are missing, and more than one million acres have burned.

Later in the program, we'll discuss the health impacts of climate change, which has led to more frequent and intense heat waves, rising sea levels, explosive fires, floods and pollution. How is the climate crisis impacting our health?

Guests:

Jason Wilson, independent journalist and a contributor to the Guardian

Dr. Mona Sarfaty, director of the Medical Society on Climate and Health based in the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University

Kristina Dahl, senior climate scientist for the Climate & Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Social media disinformation on US west coast blazes ‘spreading faster than fire'

The Union of Concerned Scientists: Killer Heat in the United States

The Guardian: Killer heat: US racial injustices will worsen as climate crisis escalates



The New York Times: Climate Change Poses Threats to Children’s Health Worldwide



The Oregonian: The desperate fight to save his family ends in tragedy

